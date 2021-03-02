MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Minneapolis and its City Trees program is offering property owners a chance to buy a tree in hopes of increasing the city’s tree coverage.

According to officials, Green Zone Property owners can order up to three trees while rental property owners can order one tree per property with a maximum of 10 properties, starting March 8.

Minneapolis property owners who haven’t received a tree from the Minneapolis tree sale in the last two years and who aren’t in the Green Zone can order one tree per address starting March 15. All Minneapolis property owners can order one tree per address starting March 22.

The low-cost trees are available first-come, first-serve and will close April 16 or sooner if the trees run out.

There are 2,000 trees available for purchase this year and over 24 varieties to choose from. Tree options include large and medium shade trees, fruit trees, evergreens, and smaller flowering trees.

The City Trees program has provided trees since 2006 and has helped plant over 20,000 trees on private properties across Minneapolis.

City officials say the trees can help filter pollutants out of the air, reduce the heat island effect in cities, and can save energy by providing shade in the summer and reducing wind in the winter.

Tree pick-up takes place May 15, 16, and 17. The location will be emailed to owners of the trees and volunteers on site will help load materials into vehicles upon request.