MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned more about the people charged in connection with the riots following George Floyd’s death.
Crowds took to the streets last summer after Floyd died during his arrest on Memorial Day. Buildings in both Minneapolis and St. Paul were looted, burned and ripped apart by homemade explosives.
Those riots lasted for days. Parts of the cities are still recovering.
WCCO reached out to the Department of Justice for information on those arrested and federally charged in the wake of the destruction. The department said 23 people have been charged.
The top categories are arson, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
Other charges include civil disorder, riot, and conspiring to provide materials to a foreign terrorist organization.
Only one person’s case was dismissed.
Out of the 23 people charged, 20 are Minnesotans. The others are from Texas, North Carolina and Illinois.