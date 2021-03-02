Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this Down Home Seafood recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Crab Scampi with Angel Hair Pasta
Ingredients:
8 oz. Hy-Vee dry angel hair pasta
¼ cup Hy-Vee salted butter
2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup dry white wine or Hy-Vee 33%-less-sodium chicken broth
3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
½ tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper
2 (6-oz.) pkg. jumbo lump crab meat
¼ cup finely chopped Italian parsley, plus additional for garnish
Hy-Vee salt and black pepper, to taste
Lemon wedges, for serving
All you do:
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; do not rinse. Set aside.
2. Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook shallot and bell pepper until
softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in wine, lemon juice and crushed red pepper. Bring to
boiling, reduce heat. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Gently stir in crab meat, ¼ cup parsley, and salt a