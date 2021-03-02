MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is asking health providers to help them in their investigation into COVID-19 “vaccine breakthrough cases” where individuals who have been vaccinated later get COVID-19.

On Tuesday, MDH released the health advisory to health providers throughout the state and is asking them to identify and report cases where Minnesota residents are COVID-19 positive 14 days after completing the two-dose series of vaccinations. That includes those with symptoms and those who are asymptomatic.

So far, these particular cases have been rare, but there have been reports of a handful of breakthrough cases being discovered in certain states. MHD officials say breakthrough is something public health departments watch for with any vaccine. There have been no cases or investigations in Minnesota, MDH says.

“This investigation will help MDH and CDC understand to what extent sub-optimal primary

immune responses among specific groups, waning immunity, vaccine compromise, and viral

mutations or variants may impact susceptibility to COVID-19 infection after vaccination,” MDH said.

Transmission of COVID-19 from vaccine breakthrough cases is unknown, according to MDH, so isolation is still recommended for those cases. Also, people who have been within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a vaccinated COVID-19 case are considered exposed and should also follow recommended quarantine guidance.