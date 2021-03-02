CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and two children out for a walk early Tuesday evening were struck by a driver in Woodbury.

Police say it happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbriar Lane and Ashford Road. The woman and one of the children were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven’t been released. The other child, who was in a stroller, was not hurt.

Investigators say the driver was a teenager, and traffic-related charges will liked be filed against them. The crash is still under investigation.