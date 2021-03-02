Title: Senior Photographer/Editor/Producer
Department: Creative Services
- Lead photographic style and direction for Creative Services
- Creatively concept, shoot, edit and produce content that exemplifies the brand of WCCO
- Work with Promotions, News Producers and Web Department to coordinate and execute production for broadcast, streaming and digital spaces
- Work with Sales clients for commercial production
- Other station promotional and sales projects as needed
- 10+ years of experience shooting, producing and editing content
- Visual storyteller with exceptional photographic skills
- Intimate understanding of lighting and digital camera equipment and techniques
- Mastery of non-linear editing
- Innovative, team player
- Ability to shoot with multiple camera platforms
- 5+ years of experience in long-form content creation
- Familiar with new and emerging technologies for content acquisition and distribution.
- Drone experience and Part 107 certified
- Comfortably skilled in After Effect, Illustrator and Photoshop
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.