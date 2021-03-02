CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:WCCO Jobs

Title: Senior Photographer/Editor/Producer
Department: Creative Services

JOB DESCRIPTION:

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: When Could Another Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
  • Lead photographic style and direction for Creative Services
  • Creatively concept, shoot, edit and produce content that exemplifies the brand of WCCO
  • Work with Promotions, News Producers and Web Department to coordinate and execute production for broadcast, streaming and digital spaces
  • Work with Sales clients for commercial production
  • Other station promotional and sales projects as needed

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

READ MORE: Minnesota Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Mohamed Noor's 3rd-Degree Murder Appeal
  • 10+ years of experience shooting, producing and editing content
  • Visual storyteller with exceptional photographic skills
  • Intimate understanding of lighting and digital camera equipment and techniques
  • Mastery of non-linear editing
  • Innovative, team player

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

MORE NEWS: Officials Listening To Women About How To Help Their Businesses During The Pandemic
  • Ability to shoot with multiple camera platforms
  • 5+ years of experience in long-form content creation
  • Familiar with new and emerging technologies for content acquisition and distribution.
  • Drone experience and Part 107 certified
  • Comfortably skilled in After Effect, Illustrator and Photoshop 

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.