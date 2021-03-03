CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington News, House Fire, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bloomington Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The department said the fire occurred on the 7400 block of Landau Drive and “involved a civilian fatality.”

The fire department, Bloomington police and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details.