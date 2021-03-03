MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bloomington Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire Wednesday afternoon.
The department said the fire occurred on the 7400 block of Landau Drive and “involved a civilian fatality.”
House fire- 7400 block of Landau Drive. Unfortunately, this involved a civilian fatality. Investigation is under way by Bloomington FM’s investigation division, @BPD_MN and @MnDPS_SFM pic.twitter.com/4dNmx5r41A
— Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) March 3, 2021
The fire department, Bloomington police and State Fire Marshal are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details.
