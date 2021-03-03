MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has officially arrived in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced that the first doses of the vaccine arrived in Minnesota and met one of the first shipments to arrive in the state. The state is set to receive 45,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also called the Janssen vaccine.

“This is an exciting development. We now have three vaccines available that are safe and highly effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” Walz said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help our state quickly provide immunity and get us one step closer to ending this pandemic. We know we need broad community protection before we can get back to the normal, enjoyable parts of life we have missed, and the way we get there is by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Everyone who has the opportunity to get this shot should take it.”

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an “excellent option” for Minnesotans.

“In clinical trials, it was highly effective in preventing serious illness and completely effective in preventing hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19,” Malcolm said. “Minnesotans should be confident that every authorized vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage everyone to get whatever COVID-19 vaccine is available to them.”

Immunizations using Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will begin shortly after the doses arrive to Minnesota’s providers.

“It is exciting to welcome a third safe and highly effective vaccine to Minnesota,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “As a single-dose vaccine that does not require ultra-cold storage, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help us quickly immunize even more Minnesotans. These life-saving vaccines will be the way we end this pandemic, and we will make sure all communities in Minnesota have fair and equitable access to all safe and effective vaccines. Every Minnesotan should get vaccinated at the first opportunity available to them. Today is a good day.”

Walz says the state is already a national leader in getting vaccine doses administered, and now ranks third among U.S. states for the percentage of doses received that have been administered.

Overall, more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — mostly Pfizer’s version — have been administered. Additionally, more than 54% of Minnesotans ages 65 years of age and older and 56% of K-12 educators and child care workers have gotten at least their first dose.