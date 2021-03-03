MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Life in north Minneapolis from the perspective of a teenager living there is gaining attention.

Marcus Hunter II is using an editorial in the Star Tribune to describe life in his neighborhood.

As Reg Chapman shares, the teen hopes his words help spark change in a part of Minneapolis that is pleading for help.

“It seems there is no one to turn to for safety. It feels like my death is already written on the sidewalks here,” said Hunter.

A 17-year-old is using his passion for writing to express what his life is like in north Minneapolis.

“Another death, another life lost, another family broken,” said Hunter.

Hunter wrote an editorial that gives those who read it an inside look into his world.

“Many north side trees bear the names of victims of gun violence, those names include my own father’s,” said Hunter.

His father was robbed, shot and killed in north Minneapolis. He, too, has a tree with a memorial.

“I live in a cemetery with trees as tombstones for those who have fallen victim to gun violence,” Hunter said.

His writing is not meant to make you feel sorry for him or any of the other young people who live with gun violence every day.

He wants his words to spark action, to bring about change.

“As a Black teenage male I no longer feel safe in my community,” Hunter said.

For this graduating senior, his time in north Minneapolis is short but he fears for those coming behind him.

He hopes they too will use their words.

“So let your voice be heard and express how you feel about your surroundings and what you are seeing every day. Use your voice,” Hunter said.

So no other Black teen has to fear the community where they live.

“I fear that I will be another news story, another body bag, another statistic. I feel that I will have a tree with my name on it, a tree of my own,” Hunter said.

Hunter’s teachers and people in the community felt his editorial so much they started a GoFundMe to help him with college expenses.