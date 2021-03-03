MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forty-five degrees and sunny is a boost to a lot of us and it may be a boost for business, too.

Wednesday’s weather and the forecast ahead has restaurants, bars and breweries hoping for an early spring to get more outdoor business. John Lauritsen shows us how restaurants are hoping to seat people in the sun.

Only Minnesotans struck with winter-long cabin fever understand that 45 degrees and sunny is cause to celebrate.

“I hope it stays warm because this is great. Getting out here on the patio is just unbelievable,” said Casey Buck.

Casey and his brother Kelby had the day off so they called around looking for a patio to have a beer. They landed on OMNI Brewing in Maple Grove.

“Two weeks ago it was negative 40 or whatever it was, so yeah, this is much earned for us for sure,” said Kelby. “We were talking this weekend’s going to be 55. Let’s get the shorts out and come on out.”

A number of bars and restaurants we talked with across the Twin Cities plan to wait a few more weeks before opening their patios, when they hope they can count on the weather to be a little more consistent.

But a tent with the doors open and warm air blowing in is the next best thing.

“We like keeping people comfortable. It also blows in 100% fresh air,” said Zack Ward, OMNI Brewing co-founder.

Ward is hoping an early spring makes up for a year of restrictions and pivoting. Sort of like a stimulus package from Mother Nature.

“Every degree helps sell a few more beers. We plan to do the same thing we did this past spring, where as long as the city lets us, we’ll expand our patio seating to allow for social distancing,” said Ward.