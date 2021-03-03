MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints will have to wait a bit longer before their first season as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate begins.
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the Triple-A season will start a month later than originally expected. As such, the Saints’ first game will be on the road on May 4 and the first home game at CHS Field will be held on May 11.
The shift in schedule will cut the total number of games played down from 142 games to 120.
Season tickets are currently available for purchase. Single-game tickets and group tickets will be available at a later date.
