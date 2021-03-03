MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards was named on the 2021 NBA Rising Stars Roster by the NBA earlier today.
Edwards was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and ranks in the top 10 in each of the major statistical categories amongst rookies.
Edwards would have made the sixth appearance in the last seven contests by at least one Timberwolves player, but due to the current NBA All-Star format, the game will not be played this year at the 2021 NBA All-Star event in Atlanta.
NBA assistant coaches chose the rosters for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars game, with each of the 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff.
According to NBA officials, the coaches picked a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team.
Edwards’s rankings include second among rookies in points per game (14.8), fifth in assists per game (2.5) and tied for ninth in rebounds per game (4.0).
He also leads all rookies in minutes (1015), ranks second in total points (517), third in total three-pointers made (67) and sixth in total rebounds (139).
Edwards opened his rookie campaign scoring 15+ points in his first three games, becoming the second Timberwolves rookie to open his career with consecutive 15+ point games, as well as the only Wolves rookie with 65+ made threes through the first 35 games of their career.
