MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and her two young children, one of which was in a stroller, were struck by a teenage driver Tuesday evening in Woodbury.
The Woodbury Police Department says the collision happened shortly before 5:40 p.m. in a residential area at the intersection of Greenbriar Lane and Ashford Road.
Emergency crews brought the 33-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child to Regions Hospital. Police did not detail the extent of their injuries.
The 1-year-old child that was in the stroller was not harmed in the collision; neither was the family’s dog, which was walking beside them.
Police cited the teenage driver for careless driving. The teen reportedly told officers that the setting sun blocked their vision prior to the crash.
Investigators said the teen driver showed no signs of impairment.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
- BCA Identifies Brothers Who Died In Wadena County Shootout
- Charges: Kathryn Joyce Threatened Eagan Neighbors With Machete, Cut Wires From Utility Box