Revel Spirits shared this recipe for The Cuernavaca with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients
1.5 oz Revel Avila
8 Basil Leaves
0.75 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Orange Juice
2 Drops of Peychauds Bitters
Top w/ Ginger Beer
Garnish: Basil leaf and dehydrated lime wheel
*Lightly muddle the basil in a tin. Add all other ingredients except ginger beer. Shake and double-strain over into an old fashioned glass over a large cube of ice. Top with ginger beer.