MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett is apparently out of the running to buy the franchise from owner Glen Taylor.

Garnett took to Instagram Thursday to announce the end of his group’s pursuit of the team.

“Thx Glen for being yourself n what I Kno you to be!!! GOOD LUCK,” Garnett wrote. “Crazy that some of these special players that helped build these f—- franchises like a home but can never own them, only rent them.”

Last April, Garnett told “The Athletic” that he didn’t “want any dealings with Glen Taylor,” and that he doesn’t “do business with snakes.” Three months later, he took a more conciliatory tone on Twitter about his former boss.

“My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is,” Garnett said. “No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

WCCO’s Mike Max says when he talked to Taylor over the past few months, he indicated the sale of the team is in a holding pattern while perspective buyers figure out their own worth, and the health of the league.

Garnett never mentioned how much his group was offering for the franchise, which he led for 14 seasons between 1995 and 2016, sandwiching a championship-winning six-year stint on the Boston Celtics and two years with the Brooklyn Nets.