MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old Robbinsdale man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for running over and killing his girlfriend with her car in May of 2020.

Jordan Jefferson was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of felony domestic assault in February.

According to court documents, on May 29, Jefferson was driving with his girlfriend and another passenger when the two got into an argument. He started punching her, and when she got out of the car, he ran her over. He continued driving, dragging her under the car, until he crashed into a home in north Minneapolis.

When he got out and found her dead, he put her body in the back seat and drove off, though he soon crashed the car again. He called a woman to come pick him and his passenger up. The woman and the passenger later told police that Jefferson had prevented them from calling 911 or helping the victim.

Jefferson denied murdering his girlfriend at the trial, blaming his best friend for her death. However, at the sentencing, he admitted to killing her.

At the sentencing the judge agreed with the jury’s finding that the victim was treated with distinct cruelty and Jefferson showed an indifference for human life. Thus he was sentenced to 30 years, which went above sentencing guidelines.