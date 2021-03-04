CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Crystal News, Major Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a major crash has caused the closure of a stretch of 36th Avenue North Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the road will be closed from Highway 100 to Noble Avenue North. At around 12:30 p.m., police said that the closure could last at least a couple hours.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so check back as more information becomes available.