By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Child Luring, Local TV, West St. Paul News, West St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are looking for a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into his van Thursday morning in West St. Paul.

It happened at about 9 a.m. near Bidwell Street and Logan Avenue, just blocks from a school. The teen described the suspect as a white man in his 40s with glasses, a long beard and a raspy voice.

She also said there’s a scratch on the back of his white cargo van, which didn’t have license plates. The van also has a sliding door and just one window. Contact West St. Paul police or 911 with any information.