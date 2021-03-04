CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Deadly Hit-And-Run, Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening by a hit-and-run driver in the Jordan neighborhood.

It happened in the area of 30th Avenue North and Newton Avenue in the 6 p.m. hour. Check back for more details in this developing story.