MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening by a hit-and-run driver in the Jordan neighborhood.
It happened in the area of 30th Avenue North and Newton Avenue in the 6 p.m. hour. Check back for more details in this developing story.
