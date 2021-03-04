MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman last week in north Minneapolis.

Tyrone Maddox, of Minneapolis, is facing two counts of second-degree murder (with intent and while committing a felony) and an additional count of possessing a gun after having been convicted of a violent crime, court documents filed Wednesday in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Maddox shot the woman Friday morning outside a home on the 3200 block of Logan Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. Surveillance video captured Maddox pulling up to the house in a passenger seat of a car, getting out of the vehicle and speaking to a woman who approached him. The video shows the woman falling to the ground as Maddox runs back to the car.

Responding officers found the victim lying face-down in the middle of the street. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Shamso Gedi-Abdi, of St. Paul. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Investigators were quickly able to identify the driver of the car. When police spoke with him, he confirmed that Maddox was the shooter, the complaint states. He said that Maddox demanded that he drop him off in another area of the city. “I am a f—ing killer in the streets,” Maddox reportedly told him.

Later in the day, police spotted Maddox in downtown Minneapolis, near the corner of 9th Street and Nicollet Mall. When officers tried to arrest him, he ran and tossed a handgun under a nearby car. Forensic analysis of the weapon later confirmed that it was the gun used to kill Gedi-Abdi.

Officers quickly apprehended Maddox. The complaint states that the while in custody, he asked officers to shoot him. “It’s over for me,” he allegedly said. “Kill me now.”

When speaking with investigators, Maddox admitted to shooting Gedi-Abdi. He said that he had sold her drugs and that she’d stolen from him. He also said that he was drunk at the time of the shooting and did not mean to do it.

If convicted of the charges, Maddox faces decades in prison. For a single count of second-degree murder, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars. He faces up to 15 years for the gun possession charge. According to court documents, Maddox has previous convictions for assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Maddox is currently in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million. His first court appearance was slated for Thursday afternoon.