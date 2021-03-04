MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video where Minnesota grandparents sing a song about receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral.
The Twin Cities duo, Harmony and Joel Kaplan, have been posting videos to TikTok since the pandemic began, under the name fabgrandma4.
In a video posted Monday, they sing about completing their vaccine series.
“We’re feeling swell viewers. Can you tell, viewers? We both got our second doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” they sing in the video.
The video got the attention of former CBS News Evening News anchor Katie Couric, who tweeted it out:
This video from Harmony and Joel Kaplan in Minnesota made my morning.❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/XBQXZsd9tl
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 2, 2021
Their latest video now has more than 245,000 views.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
- BCA Identifies Brothers Who Died In Wadena County Shootout
- Charges: Kathryn Joyce Threatened Eagan Neighbors With Machete, Cut Wires From Utility Box