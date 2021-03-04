CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Minnesota Grandparents, TikTok

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video where Minnesota grandparents sing a song about receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral.

The Twin Cities duo, Harmony and Joel Kaplan, have been posting videos to TikTok since the pandemic began, under the name fabgrandma4.

In a video posted Monday, they sing about completing their vaccine series.

“We’re feeling swell viewers. Can you tell, viewers? We both got our second doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” they sing in the video.

The video got the attention of former CBS News Evening News anchor Katie Couric, who tweeted it out:

Their latest video now has more than 245,000 views.