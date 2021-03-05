Update: Bloomington police canceled the missing person alert after Shibata was found deceased Friday, March 5. Previous story below.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in the south metro are asking the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from his home Wednesday night.
The Bloomington Police Department says the man, identified as Mr. Shibata, walked away from his residence on 8100 Highwood Drive around 11 p.m.
Shibata has Alzheimer’s disease but normally is able to care for himself, police say. Shibata may have gone to a nearby hotel.
Anyone who sees Shibata is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.
