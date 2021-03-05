MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study ranks Minnesota as the sixth safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The financial website WalletHub says it analyzed the rates of hospitalizations, deaths, transmission, testing and vaccination to determine which states, including Washington D.C., have been safest throughout the pandemic.
Minnesota weighed in at sixth on the list, behind the Dakotas, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Alaska, which topped the list. Iowa was listed as No. 10 while Wisconsin came in at No. 12.
WalletHub specifically pointed out Minnesota’s low death rate, which was the fourth-lowest of all the states.
Since the outbreak was first recorded in Minnesota a year ago, more than 488,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 6,534 have died.
The state is currently working to vaccinate Minnesotans against the virus. As of this week, nearly 1.5 million vaccine shots have been administered in the state.
More On WCCO.com:
- MDH Tracking 14 COVID ‘Vaccine Breakthrough Cases’; All Had Mild Or No Symptoms
- ‘Get Out Of The Car!’: Northern Minnesota Woman ‘Angry’ After Being Carjacked Outside Mpls. Senior Center
- Charges: Man Stole Unemployment Insurance Benefits While Receiving PPP Loan
- ‘They Both Just Lived For Family’: Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID