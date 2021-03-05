MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials are encouraging a two-week pause in youth sports in Carver County due to a rapidly growing outbreak of the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

Since late January, Minnesota Department of Health has detected at least 68 cases of the B117 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. The cases were linked to club sport activities, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing, among others. Officials have also seen an increase in cases connected to Carver County gyms and fitness centers.

According to the MDH, there was a 62% increase in variant cases between Feb. 24 and March 4. They confirmed 24 cases of the variant have been identified since Jan. 28, and 18 cases have been linked to one or more B117 cases and are pending results. An additional 26 cases have been linked to confirmed B117 cases. The outbreak has impacted multiple schools.

In order to contain the spread, health officials are recommending a pause in youth sports starting Monday. They also encourage active screening and weekly testing for youth athletes in other portions of the state.

MDH encourages Carver County schools to maintain a hybrid learning model and consider a pause on other extracurricular activities. Gyms in the area are encouraged to adhere to strict screening and mask-wearing, and to put a pause on group classes.

“This is a race against the clock,” said Gov. Tim Walz during a press conference on Friday. “You’re going to see that we’re seeing clusters of outbreaks of B117 are starting to pop up. And that’s the U.K. variant that poses us some challenges. We need to beat that thing before it gets a foothold.”

Investigation of sport cases and outbreaks will continue, MDH says.