By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Minnesota Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine begins to be administered in the state, Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 813 more cases and 13 more deaths.

The state now approaches 490,000 total positive cases of COVID-19 — one year since the first case was detected in Minnesota. The state’s death toll is now at 6,534, with about 62% of the deaths occurring in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up with the Janssen vaccine now in the state. As of March 3, over 975,000 people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose. Over 516,000 people have completed the vaccine series.

Nearly 26,000 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.

The state’s positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is now at 3.6% as of Feb. 24, due to data lag.