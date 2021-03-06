MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a shooting near the George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

While officers were heading to the scene, 911 callers reported “victims” were being brought to the area’s entrance. When officers arrived, they were told the victims had already been transported from the scene.

A man in his 30s, believed to be a victim of the incident at 38th and Chicago, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare. That man has died, police said.

There were reports of a second victim, police said, but they have not located one.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect had a “verbal altercation,” according to police. The suspect left the scene in a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban with gunshot damage.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Floyd died at the corner of 38th and Chicago on May 25 while in police custody. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial is set to begin Monday.

The intersection became a place to mourn, gather and heal after Floyd’s death. Memorials and art filled the area. It has been closed to traffic since late May.