MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Wednesday afternoon in house fire in Bloomington.
He was identified as 79-year-old Jerome Delevan Halvorson.
According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the fire took place on the 7400 block of Landau Drive.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
