By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington News, Fatal Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Wednesday afternoon in house fire in Bloomington.

He was identified as 79-year-old Jerome Delevan Halvorson.

According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the fire took place on the 7400 block of Landau Drive.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.