By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Deadly Hit-And-Run, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Jordan neighborhood on Thursday.

The 54-year-old suspect is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges.

Officers found a man in grave condition in the area of 30th Avenue North and Newton Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Neighbor Cole Dazell witnessed the impact, and called for help.

“I ran up to his dying body and, you know, and I was freaking out and I was like, ‘We need to get someone here now,’ because we don’t even hear sirens right now and we live right by [a fire station], so we should be hearing something,” Dazell said.

Police said early Friday an officer found the suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. It showed signs of being in a crash and was towed.

Investigators identified, located and arrested the suspect driver.