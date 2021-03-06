MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly after noon on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue. There, a pedestrian was struck by one of the two vehicles involved.
Despite life-saving attempts from a bystander and emergency responders, the male pedestrian died of his injuries at the hospital.
He was later identified as David Arthur Jones, a 66-year-old from Golden Valley.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police say “early indicators suggest that distraction may have been a factor in this crash.”
Crystal police are leading the investigation with the Minnesota State Patrol assisting in accident reconstruction.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crystal police at 763-531-1014.
