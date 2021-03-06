ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Families who have experienced police violence helped lead a protest Saturday outside Gov. Tim Walz’s residence in St. Paul.
Emotions ran especially high with jury selection in the Derek Chauvin trial starting Monday.
The message Saturday, as it has been since last summer and long before that, is justice. Calling for justice, accountability and an end to police brutality.
Some speakers talked about the effort to push legislation through to eliminate qualified immunity for police and requiring body camera footage to be released within 48 hours of an incident.
And, of course, there was talk of the Chauvin trial.
One protestor said justice for George Floyd is justice for all people.
“I am anxious about the trial. the families and the state and the country and the world needs to see that justice can be done. This is a test for Minnesota,” Jonathan McClellan from the Minnesota Justice Coalition said.
A few speakers brought up all the security measures in downtown Minneapolis right now. They said — and the crowd agreed — no physical barriers will stop them from protesting.
WCCO has reached out to the governor’s office for comment about Saturday’s protest outside his home and is waiting to hear back.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Get Out Of The Car!’: Northern Minnesota Woman ‘Angry’ After Being Carjacked Outside Mpls. Senior Center
- ‘They Both Just Lived For Family’: Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID
- 2 Suspects Taken Into Custody Following Bloomington Standoff
- 'They Both Just Lived For Family': Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID