MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person died and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Belle Plaine Township Tuesday morning.
The crash on Union Hill Boulevard North involved two vehicles and happened around 8 a.m., according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver in a Hyundai Elantra going north hit a Chevrolet pickup truck going south.
A woman, the Elantra driver, died at the scene. She was later identified as 32-year-old Marcia Claire Barck.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to North Memorial.
The sheriff’s office said “it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.”
