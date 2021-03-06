CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Belle Plaine Township, Fatal Crash, Scott County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person died and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Belle Plaine Township Tuesday morning.

The crash on Union Hill Boulevard North involved two vehicles and happened around 8 a.m., according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver in a Hyundai Elantra going north hit a Chevrolet pickup truck going south.

A woman, the Elantra driver, died at the scene. She was later identified as 32-year-old Marcia Claire Barck.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to North Memorial.

The sheriff’s office said “it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.”