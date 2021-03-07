CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Shooting, Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was shot in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis Saturday night.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Lagoon Avenue between Girard and Hennepin avenues.