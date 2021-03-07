MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two men are hospitalized after a fiery rollover crash Sunday afternoon in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.
First responders were called to the 4900 block of Bryant Avenue North at about 2:42 p.m. Firefighters eventually extricated the men, who were brought to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
One man is in critical condition, and the other is in serious condition. Both are expected to survive.
The crash is under investigation, but police believed “excessive speed” played a role in the crash.
