MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An employee at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis has been placed on leave after a report of “inappropriate physical contact with a student,” according to the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.
A letter sent by school officials states that staff first received the report March 2 and contacted the Minneapolis Police Department the next morning. Police are investigating the incident, the message said.
The school said the employee has been placed on leave pending the results of both the police investigation and an internal investigation.
School leadership met with the parents of the student affected, and the archdiocese’s Office of Ministerial Standards and Safe Environment is aware of the situation.
“The safety and well-being of our students is paramount, and we ask that everyone in the Annunciation community respect the confidentiality of those involved in this matter, particularly the student, and respect the investigation process,” the school said in its message.
Annunciation has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police, school leadership or the archdiocese.
