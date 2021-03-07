MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fire damaged a Minneapolis apartment building overnight.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.
Crews could see fire on the second floor and third floors and roof when they arrived at the three-story building.
Everyone inside made it out safely.
More On WCCO.com:
- Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting Near George Floyd Memorial
- Prentiss Perkins, Former All-State Basketball Player, Reflects On Life That Could Have Been
- Expert: What An Additional 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Could Mean For Derek Chauvin
- COVID In Minnesota: UK Variant Outbreak Linked To Youth Sports In Carver County, Officials Recommend 2-Week Pause