MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fire damaged a Minneapolis apartment building overnight.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Crews could see fire on the second floor and third floors and roof when they arrived at the three-story building.

Everyone inside made it out safely.