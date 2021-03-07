MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Jordan neighborhood on Thursday.
The 54-year-old suspect is in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges.
Officers found a man in grave condition in the area of 30th Avenue North and Newton Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead soon after.
On Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 49-year-old Jerry Johnson.
Neighbor Cole Dazell witnessed the impact, and called for help.
“I ran up to his dying body and, you know, and I was freaking out and I was like, ‘We need to get someone here now,’ because we don’t even hear sirens right now and we live right by [a fire station], so we should be hearing something,” Dazell said.
Police said early Friday an officer found the suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. It showed signs of being in a crash and was towed.
Investigators identified, located and arrested the suspect driver.
More On WCCO.com:
- Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting Near George Floyd Memorial
- Prentiss Perkins, Former All-State Basketball Player, Reflects On Life That Could Have Been
- Expert: What An Additional 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Could Mean For Derek Chauvin
- COVID In Minnesota: UK Variant Outbreak Linked To Youth Sports In Carver County, Officials Recommend 2-Week Pause