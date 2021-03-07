CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2700 block of Upton Avenue North around 4:50 a.m.

They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police said he was shot while in a vehicle.