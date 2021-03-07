MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2700 block of Upton Avenue North around 4:50 a.m.
They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
Police said he was shot while in a vehicle.
More On WCCO.com:
- Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting Near George Floyd Memorial
- Prentiss Perkins, Former All-State Basketball Player, Reflects On Life That Could Have Been
- Expert: What An Additional 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Could Mean For Derek Chauvin
- COVID In Minnesota: UK Variant Outbreak Linked To Youth Sports In Carver County, Officials Recommend 2-Week Pause