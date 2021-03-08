Derek Chauvin Trial:Jury selection paused for at least a day.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says that his office has reached a settlement with Wabasha County gym that violated executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ellison, Plainview Wellness Center will pay the State of Minnesota a fine of $5,000 and must fully comply with executive orders, per the terms of the consent judgement filed in Wabasha County.

In December, a court ordered the closure of the gym, which refused to temporarily close its operations during a “dial-back” on high-risk activities in the latter part of 2020.

Ellison says Plainview Wellness Center will need to pay a $25,000 civil penalty if it violates any of the terms of the consent judgement. The fine funds will go to the state’s General Fund.

Plainview is located in southeastern Minnesota.