With Warmer Temperatures And Hope For Spring, Minnesotans Flock To Parks, TrailsWarmer temperatures mean outside fun for many this weekend. People are flocking to parks, trails, and garden shops, hoping to get a jump start on spring.

DNR: Early 'Fish Kill' On Minnesota Lakes Isn't Cause For AlarmWarmer temperatures this week will be accompanied with ice melt, which can bring an unsightly and smelly situation to some Minnesota lakes.

Minnesota Weather: Perfect Snow Melt Will Minimize FloodingAs high temperatures are above freezing and the lows are below freezing, it's a perfect slow snow melt scenario, and one of the few reasons flooding this spring won't be as bad as the last.

Plow Bunyan: MnDOT Announces 'Name A Snowplow' Contest WinnersEight Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows bear new monikers thanks to the inaugural Name a Snowplow contest.

Minnesotans Enjoy First Day Of Meteorological SpringMonday is the first day of meteorological spring and it doesn't feel like it, but the rest of this week will be a different story.