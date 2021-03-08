MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man charged in a fatal hit-and-run admitted to drinking before the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Henry Brown, 54, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide — one for driving while intoxicated and the other for leaving the scene.

Brown allegedly hit 49-year-old Jerry Johnson near the intersection of 30th and Morgan avenues in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Johnson was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Witnesses said they heard a crash and saw an SUV driving away.

The crash was captured on surveillance video, and Friday, police found a vehicle — a white Ford Edge — that matched the one from the crash.

The vehicle’s owner called 911 to say she believed her boyfriend, Brown, hit Johnson.

She told police she lived near the scene of the crash and saw Johnson in the street. She went home and found Brown “intoxicated” in the driver’s seat of the Ford Edge, according to the criminal complaint.

She said Brown told her he hit something. She called police after seeing a news story about the suspect vehicle.

After being arrested, Brown said he been “drinking alcohol, did not remember hitting [Johnson], and did not mean for the incident to happen,” the complaint states.

Brown is in custody.