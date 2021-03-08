MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth city officials says work continues Monday to clear a 22-car train derailment that happened Sunday afternoon.
Crews with the city, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Canadian Pacific are creating a temporary road north of the scene — off Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road — in order to remove the cars and restore nearby wetlands. The damaged train tracks were fixed Monday morning, and that stretch of railway has been reopened.
The Canadian Pacific train was carrying contents including molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber. City officials say a crack was found on one car, but it has been repaired and there were no leaks.
Canadian Pacific officials say crews continue to monitor the quality of soil and water in the area. People who live in the area can email community_connect@cpr.ca with questions and concerns.
