MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The eyes of the nation, if not the world, will be focused on Minneapolis on Monday as jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. Given the high-profile nature of the case, jury selection is expected to last three weeks, with prosecutors and Chauvin’s defense attorneys working to find 12 jurors and four alternates who are informed about the case but not biased to one particular side.

The process is slated to being Monday morning and will be streamed on CBSN Minnesota.

Due to the immense pre-trial publicity, defense attorneys had asked that the case be moved out of the Twin Cities metro area. Judge Peter Cahill declined that request, in part because with internet access and 24/7 streaming news services, he reasoned that there is not a place in the state or country where most people have not heard about Floyd’s death.

The potential jurors will have to answer a 16-page questionnaire on the case. They’ll have to tell the legal teams in detail what they know about the case, including how many times they might have viewed the viral video of Floyd’s fatal arrest. The questionnaire also asks about media habits, connections to law enforcement, and experiences with systemic racism.

The jurors must be at least 18 years old, residents of Hennepin County and U.S. citizens.

On WCCO Sunday Morning, jury consultant Mark Calzaretta, who is not affiliated with the case, said the court will be looking to figure out if the potential jurors are honest in their responses. He described the task before the court as “Herculean.”

“You hope that people are honest,” he said. “You can weed out people who are not, generally speaking. If somebody wants to get on that jury, you’re going to realize it. You’re going to be able to see that. But, again, this is a tough case. No doubt about it.”

While the trial proceedings will be video recorded and live-streamed, the jurors — and potential jurors — will be anonymous. Their names are not supposed to be mentioned in court, and the cameras will not be fixed on them. The jurors will be partially sequestered during the trial and fully sequestered during deliberations.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of seats in the courtroom have been limited to maintain social distancing. Jurors will be required to wear masks.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the counts of murder and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged in the case; their trial is slated for later this summer.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities and across the country.

Last week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals told the trial judge to reconsider adding a charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin.

Chauvin had initially been charged with third-degree murder, but the judge dropped the charge last fall, citing probable cause. Prosecutors appealed that decision, and the appellate court told the judge that he must make a ruling that is consistent with the precedent set in the case of Mohamed Noor. In 2019, Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of third-degree murder for the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

If another charge is added against Chauvin, it could delay the start of the trial. Currently, opening statements are slated to begin on March 29.

Ahead of Monday’s proceedings, Gov. Tim Walz spoke with reporters, saying that the state will make sure that people have space to protest and express their opinions.

“There’s a lot of emotions around this,” he said. “But we also have to make sure that those folks who want to cause damage, whether it be to people or to property, that will not happen.”

This should be a time for difficult conversations, the governor said, with Minnesotans looking inward, working to understand the issues the state faces regarding race and public safety.

“I encourage folks to talk to their neighbors, to engage,” he said, adding: “We believe in our justice system, and it will carry out justice as it should.”