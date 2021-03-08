MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 88-year-old man.
According to police, John Clifton Rennie is described as a Black male, 5-foot-8-inches tall, 150 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffy waist length jacket and navy blue running-style pants.
Rennie was last seen Monday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of the 3300 block of Park Avenue.
Anyone who sees Rennie is asked to call 911 immediately.
More On WCCO.com: