MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Martin man is hospitalized with a serious head injury following a crash involving a homemade go-kart.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says first responders were called to the intersection of Maine and Birch streets at about 3:21 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 56-year-old victim in the road. Besides his head injury, the man also had chest and leg pain.
Authorities say he lost control and was thrown from the barstool-style go-kart, fitted with a 288cc gas-powered engine.
He is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Investigators don’t believe the man was driving while intoxicated.
