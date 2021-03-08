MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is evacuating its “Superblock” dormitories due to a gas odor Monday afternoon.
According to a safety alert from the university, the gas odor was reported at 2:12 p.m. in the Superblock area, including Frontier Hall, Territorial Hall, Centennial Hall and Pioneer Hall.
Everyone in those buildings is being asked to evacuate the buildings.
The source of the smell is being investigated by the University of Minnesota police and the Minneapolis Fire Department.
