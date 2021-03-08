MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced a reunion Monday, signing free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who spent the first four years of his career with the team.
Weatherly signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last offseason. He appeared in nine games, starting all of them, and the team cut him in late February.
The 6-foot-5 pass rusher has six sacks in his career, split evenly between the Vikings and Panthers.
The Vikings drafted Weatherly in the seventh round of the 2016 draft.
More On WCCO.com: