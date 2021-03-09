MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The changing of seasons isn’t always pretty.
As the snow melts, trash left behind during the winter starts to make its way towards our waterways. A group called “Adopt A Storm Drain” works to stop it before it gets too far. The program has been around for 10 years.
In just the last year and a half, volunteers have removed more than 300,000 pounds of trash that would have likely wound up in the Mississippi River.
WCCO spoke with Tracy Fredin director of the Center for Global Environmental Education.
“What flows off your yard can be a big issue, so if we all work together we can really stop pollution before it gets started, and you can do it right from your own home,” Fredin said.
She says about 7,500 people have already adopted storm drains. There’s more than 300,000 of them that can be adopted throughout the metro.
Click here for more information on how to adopt a storm drain.
