MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One month ago Tuesday, a deadly shooting forever changed the Minnesota city of Buffalo.
Investigators say a gunman opened fire inside the city’s Allina Health clinic, killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, and injuring four other staff members.
Prosecutors charged Gregory Ulrich with murder. Investigators say Ulrich was armed with explosives and a handgun when he arrived at the clinic last month. Boards still cover the windows Tuesday night.
Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier says the community is still working together to heal.READ MORE: Families Of Buffalo Shooting Victims Offer ‘Heartfelt Thanks’ For Community’s Support
“I just feel like the community has just stepped up with everything,” Lachermeier said. “In a very desolate time, or a tragic time, we have found ways to come together and be hopeful for the future.”
One of those ways involves a massive project that’s nearly complete. A “peace flag” is being made with the help of hundreds of families, and Lachermeier says it will be draped along the walkway at Buffalo Lake later this week.MORE NEWS: Allina Chaplain Helps Calm Fears After Buffalo Clinic Shooting
In the video above, photojournalist Nick Lunemann discovered how those families are connecting to create one big symbol of peace.