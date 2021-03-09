MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Plymouth say cleanup of a derailed train will continue into the summer.
The city did not give an exact timeline. It also said in a release the cleanup could “cause ongoing disruption and noise for surrounding neighbors.”
Pineview Lane will remain closed to through traffic north and south of the tracks. A temporary road will be built along the north side of the tracks to allow for removal of the derailed train cars.
Twenty-two Canadian Pacific train cars left the tracks off Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road Sunday afternoon.
The train was carrying contents including molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber. City officials say a crack was found on one car, but it has been repaired and there were no leaks.
Canadian Pacific officials say crews continue to monitor the quality of soil and water in the area. People who live in the area can email community_connect@cpr.ca with questions and concerns.
