MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Earlier today Gov. Tim Walz announced March 9 Nic Zapko Day in Minnesota to recognize her service to the state throughout the current pandemic.
Zapko gained local and national fame in her role as an American Sign Language translator for routine press conferences and is known for her fast, animated, and accurate delivery.
In an official statement, Walz praised Zapko for her ability to provide ASL translation on critical information for Minnesotans.
“Nic’s translations have ensured that the Minnesotans who identify as deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing receive real-time information about health and safety,” said Walz.
According to state officials, 20% of Minnesotans identify as deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing, further demonstrating the importance of Zapko's role.
March 9 was chosen as the official day in accordance with Zapko’s birthday.
“The state of Minnesota wishes her a very happy birthday and thanks her for her service,” said Walz.
